Vikram Partap Singh Interview: Thought of Doing Part-Time Job as Football Halted

Had it been a regular season, the discourse at this stage of the year would have revolved around what footballing parlance calls the ‘run-in.’ There would have been endless permutations and predictions about who might emerge as the next champions of Indian football. And usually, Vikram Partap Singh’s Mumbai City FC would inevitably be in the mix.

Yet, the two-time Indian Super League Shield winners will only commence their 2025-26 campaign today, with a match against Chennaiyin at the Mumbai Football Arena.