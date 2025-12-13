Chaos in Kolkata: Messi Frustrated, Organiser Arrested, Fans Set Dugout on Fire

Lionel Messi arrived at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan around 11:30 AM, as scheduled. In accordance with the original itinerary, he was supposed to exchange greetings with former Indian footballers, who were, prior to Messi’s arrival, competing in a game featuring Mohun Bagan Messi All Stars vs Diamond Harbour Messi All Stars.

Messi’s convoy, which also included his Inter Miami teammates — fellow World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul and Uruguay’s Luis Suarez — took a direct entry into the ground, and shook hands with the retired domestic stars.