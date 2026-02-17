T20 World Cup: Nepal Fans Rewarded at Last as Rhinos Beat Scotland by 7 Wickets

advertisement
For the last couple of weeks, Mumbai’s Marine Drive has witnessed a huge influx of blue cricket kits. Not the one with the BCCI crest — the Indian fans had flocked to the stadium only on the opening day, when Suryakumar Yadav’s team defeated the United States of America. But the one representing Nepal.
Thousands of Nepali fans have been a constant feature along the shores of Mumbai. While there has never been any dearth of passion and commitment, they were not appropriately rewarded by the Nepali team — though, not because of the lack of effort.
Curtains were called on Nepal’s campaign today, but their fans will return to Kathmandu with a bright smile. Rohit Paudel’s team have finally won an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 game, beating Scotland by 7 wickets in the 33rd match of the tournament. Chasing a target of 171 runs, the Rhinos crossed the finish line with four deliveries to spare.
Earlier in the match, Scotland did well to score 170/7 after being asked to bat first on a Wankhede wicket that has not had any semblance with a belter. Michael Jones, who plays for Lancashire in England’s Country circuit, was Scotland’s chief source of runs.
The 28-year-old scored a 45-ball 71, which included eight fours and three maximums. This was Jones’ second-highest score in T20I cricket, behind only his 86 against Ireland in 2022.
The problem for Scotland, though, was the lack of support for Jones. No other Scottish batter could accumulate even half of Jones’ runs, which effectively proved to be a stumbling block in their bid to get to a score near the 200-run mark.
Nepal’s start to the game was sedate, and though they had partnerships, the most notable being the 74-run opening stand between Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh, lack of acceleration meant that the asking rate was well over 10 when skipper Rohit Paudel was dismissed in the 14th over.
Whilst Jones struggled to find a reliable partner who could just keep the scoreboard ticking, Airee had one in Gulsan Jha. The southpaw, who spent his formative years in Ranchi and trained under Arun Vidyarthi — who also has coached Ishan Kishan — struck a 17-ball 24, as the pair built a match-winning partnership of unbeaten 73 runs.