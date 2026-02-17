T20 World Cup: Nepal Fans Rewarded at Last as Rhinos Beat Scotland by 7 Wickets

For the last couple of weeks, Mumbai’s Marine Drive has witnessed a huge influx of blue cricket kits. Not the one with the BCCI crest — the Indian fans had flocked to the stadium only on the opening day, when Suryakumar Yadav’s team defeated the United States of America. But the one representing Nepal.

Thousands of Nepali fans have been a constant feature along the shores of Mumbai. While there has never been any dearth of passion and commitment, they were not appropriately rewarded by the Nepali team — though, not because of the lack of effort.