T20 World Cup: India Maintain Record of 0 Defeats, Abhishek Stuck With 0 Runs

The ‘few shots,’ which has earned Sharma 1297 runs in only 41 T20Is at an astonishing strike rate of 192.43, has not earned him a run at the T20 World Cup yet. His dismissal in the last couple of matches were also of a similar nature — wild swing against an off-spinner after a few dot deliveries. The only difference being, while he did manage to get some sort of a connection against Salman Ali Agha, he missed Aryan Dutt entirely. The dismissal against the USA does not fall into this category, for he holed out to deep extracover off pacer Ali Khan in that fixture.

Ahead of the match, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak found himself in a spot of bother, as most of the questions were focused on Sharma’s form — or, the lack of it. He emphasised on the need to not over-analyse. It remains to be seen whether the Indian team, and Sharma himself, make necessary tweaks to ensure that he, like Gambhir, wins a competition where he could not score a run in the first three matches.