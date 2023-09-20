UEFA Champions League 2023–24: UCL 2023 Schedule Today; Live Streaming in India

UEFA Champions League 2023–24 live streaming details are mentioned here.
The UEFA Champions League 2023–24 season has formally kicked off on Tuesday, 19 September. Europe's top football clubs are ready to face each other and win the most prestigious award in cup football. English club Manchester City bagged the coveted trophy last season after they defeated Italian club Inter Milan 1-0. Football fans across the globe are excited to watch which team wins the trophy this year. We have all the latest details for interested fans in India.
In the UEFA Champions League 2023–24 season, around 32 teams from all across the European leagues are set to participate. It is important to note that all the teams are divided into eight groups and each group has four teams. The teams will play six matches in the group stage. The top teams will qualify for the knockout matches.
UEFA Champions League 2023–24 - What is the schedule for the UCL 2023–24 matches on Wednesday, 20 September?
Here are the teams that will play today, Wednesday, 20 September, and the UCL 2023–24 match timings:
Feyenoord vs Celtic – 12:30 am IST
Lazio vs Atletico Madrid – 12:30 am IST
Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund – 12:30 am IST
Manchester City vs Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) – 12:30 am IST
Barcelona vs Antwerp –12:30 am IST
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto – 12:30 am IST
Galatasaray vs Copenhagen – 10:15 pm IST
Real Madrid vs Union Berlin – 10:15 pm IST
UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Where to watch the live broadcast of the UCL 2023–24 matches in India?
The UCL 2023–24 live broadcasting rights are owned by Sony Sports Network in India. You can watch the live matches Wednesday, 20 September 2023, on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5, and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV.
UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Where to watch the live streaming of the UCL 2023–24 in India?
Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2023–24 season on the SonyLIV app and website. You can also watch the UCL 2023–24 live streaming on the Jio TV app.
