UEFA Champions League 2023–24: UCL 2023 Schedule Today; Live Streaming in India

The UEFA Champions League 2023–24 season has formally kicked off on Tuesday, 19 September. Europe's top football clubs are ready to face each other and win the most prestigious award in cup football. English club Manchester City bagged the coveted trophy last season after they defeated Italian club Inter Milan 1-0. Football fans across the globe are excited to watch which team wins the trophy this year. We have all the latest details for interested fans in India.

In the UEFA Champions League 2023–24 season, around 32 teams from all across the European leagues are set to participate. It is important to note that all the teams are divided into eight groups and each group has four teams. The teams will play six matches in the group stage. The top teams will qualify for the knockout matches.