UEFA Champions League 2023–24: UCL 2023 Schedule Today; Live Streaming in India

UEFA Champions League 2023–24: The UCL 2023-24 match schedule for Wednesday, 20 September, is mentioned here.
Raajwrita Dutta
Football
Published:

UEFA Champions League 2023–24 live streaming details are mentioned here.

(Photo: iStock)

The UEFA Champions League 2023–24 season has formally kicked off on Tuesday, 19 September. Europe's top football clubs are ready to face each other and win the most prestigious award in cup football. English club Manchester City bagged the coveted trophy last season after they defeated Italian club Inter Milan 1-0. Football fans across the globe are excited to watch which team wins the trophy this year. We have all the latest details for interested fans in India.

In the UEFA Champions League 2023–24 season, around 32 teams from all across the European leagues are set to participate. It is important to note that all the teams are divided into eight groups and each group has four teams. The teams will play six matches in the group stage. The top teams will qualify for the knockout matches.

We have all the latest official details about the UEFA Champions League 2023–24. Read till the end to know where to watch the live streaming of the UCL 2023–24 in India.

UEFA Champions League 2023–24 - What is the schedule for the UCL 2023–24 matches on Wednesday, 20 September?

Here are the teams that will play today, Wednesday, 20 September, and the UCL 2023–24 match timings:

Feyenoord vs Celtic – 12:30 am IST

Lazio vs Atletico Madrid – 12:30 am IST

Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund – 12:30 am IST

Manchester City vs Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) – 12:30 am IST

Barcelona vs Antwerp –12:30 am IST

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto – 12:30 am IST

Galatasaray vs Copenhagen – 10:15 pm IST

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin – 10:15 pm IST

UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Where to watch the live broadcast of the UCL 2023–24 matches in India?

The UCL 2023–24 live broadcasting rights are owned by Sony Sports Network in India. You can watch the live matches Wednesday, 20 September 2023, on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5, and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV.

UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Where to watch the live streaming of the UCL 2023–24 in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2023–24 season on the SonyLIV app and website. You can also watch the UCL 2023–24 live streaming on the Jio TV app.

