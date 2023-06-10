Man City vs Inter Milan Live, Champions League Final: Kick-Off at 12:30am

Manchester City are facing Inter Milan in the final of 2022-23 UEFA Champions League.
The match is being played in Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.
Manchester City are eyeing their first UCL title, and subsequently, the coveted treble.
Inter Milan are vying for their fourth crown.
Man City vs Inter Milan Live: Lineups Announced
Both managers have announced their respective starting XI, and there are a few surprising omissions from both team sheets. Firstly, Pep Guardiola has selected Nathan Ake over the experienced Kyle Walker, though the latter might not have recovered from his back issue.
Simone Inzaghi, on the other hand, have selected a former Cityzen in Edin Dzeko, with Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku in the bench.
Man City vs Inter Milan Live: Treble, or 4th Crown?
Hello and welcome to The Quint's live coverage of the highly anticipated UEFA Champions League final.
At the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, history will be scripted tonight, as Manchester City and Inter Milan will clash in the final.
On one side are Pep Guardiola's Cityzens, who have been, in every essence of the word, unstoppable. Having won the Premier League and the FA Cup, they are now aiming for the treble – something that their arch-rivals, Manchester United have boasted about for long. Barring that, they are also chasing their first UCL crown.
Inter Milan, however, have won the Champions League on three occasions previously, and on all such occasion, their triumph scuppered the treble dreams of the opposition. Should they win this match, they will become the seventh team, and only the second from Italy, to win more than three UCL crowns.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)