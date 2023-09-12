India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: India Win Toss, To Bat First

Having won their last 13 ODI matches, continuity is the key for Sri Lanka. Accordingly, they have fielded the same eleven players who featured in the 21-run triumph over Bangladesh.

"They are pretty strong side compared to us but we have to play a good game, we will somehow try to win the game," Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka stated.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.