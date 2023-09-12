India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: India Win Toss, To Bat First

Live updates of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Today’s Match
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
India are facing Sri Lanka in their second Super Four match at the 2023 Asia Cup.
India won the toss and opted to bat first.
In their first match, Rohit Sharma's team defeated Pakistan by 228 runs.
Sri Lanka started their Super Four campaign with a 21-run triumph over Bangladesh.
Having won their last 13 ODI matches, continuity is the key for Sri Lanka. Accordingly, they have fielded the same eleven players who featured in the 21-run triumph over Bangladesh.
"They are pretty strong side compared to us but we have to play a good game, we will somehow try to win the game," Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka stated.
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.
Despite the extraordinarily busy schedule, India have opted against resting their prime assets for this match, with two points and a place in the final being prioritised.
There is only one change in the team, which is a tactical one. With the pitch being drier than usual, India have selected a third spinner in Axar Patel, with Shardul Thakur making way for him.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
The news from the centre is – Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss, and the men in blue will be seen batting first once again.
On being asked about playing on three consecutive days, Sharma said "These are the challenges you come across as a sportsman, different challenges thrown at you as a player and as a team."
India are currently leading the charts, with two points and an exceptional net run rate of +4.560. Should they win this encounter, a place in the final will be all but secured, albeit pending mathematical confirmation.
In case they lose, fans will be treated with a three-pronged battle for two places, between India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Ahead of the match, a major question is about the team India will be fielding today. Whilst this happens to be a crucial game when considered in isolation, from the bigger perspective, India would not want any player to pick up avoidable niggles ahead of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
Will they opt for a conservative approach, or stick to the same team? We'll know the answer in about an hour.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Live Cricket Score of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Today’s Match Live Updates: At the time of writing, it has been less than 15 hours since the Indian men's cricket team produced a spectacular performance, and that too, against their arch-rivals, Pakistan. It resulted in a 228-run victory, and more importantly, two crucial points.
In a competition where matches are coming thick and fast, that win, however, is already an incident for the history books by now, as the focus has already shifted to the next challenge for Rohit Sharma's team – in the form of co-hosts Sri Lanka.
India, hence, will be wary of the task at hand, but considering the jam-packed schedule, they might opt to rest a few key players. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami offer reliable services as back-ups, albeit Shreyas Iyer will be unavailable once again, owing to back spasms.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)