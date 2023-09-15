More Confusion on India’s Asian Games Squad as Ministry Names Gurpreet

However, the list from the MYAS, on the other hand, is quite different.

The Ministry made six changes to the team, which was originally announced by the AIFF in August but has preserved the bulk of it. Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who were removed from the AIFF's revised roster, are among the players who make up this group. The list also includes Mahesh Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, and Akash Mishra.

Meanwhile, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey mentioned the inclusion of Chhetri and Sandesh Jhingan in the team, whilst confusion about Gurpreet still remains.