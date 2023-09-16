Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final 2023 Date: Time, Venue, Squad & Live Streaming

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final 2023 Date: Time, Venue, Squad & Live Streaming

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final match will be played on Sunday, 17 September 2023.
Saima Andrabi
Cricket
Published:

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast, Squads, and More.

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Telecast, Squads, and More.</p></div>

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast, Tickets, Live Scores, and More: After defeating Pakistan by 2 wickets, Sri Lanka is all set to lock horns with India on Sunday, 17 September 2023.

Indo-Pak Fans were expecting an Asia Cup Final match between India and Pakistan. However, the incredible performance of Sri Lanka against Pakistan crushed the hopes of many.

Till date, India and Pakistan have never played Asia Cup Final against each other, and looks like all the Indo-Pak cricket enthusiasts have to wait a little longer to witness it. There is a reserve day for India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match, in case the rain kicks in.

Also ReadIND vs. BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Match

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final 2023 Match Date

India and Sri Lanka will face each other in the Asia Cup final 2023 match on Sunday, 17 September 2023.

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final 2023 Match Time

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final match will start at 3 pm IST. The toss will start half an hour early.

Also ReadAsia Cup 2023: Asalanka Downs Pakistan To Set Up India-Sri Lanka Final Date
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final 2023 Match Venue

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final match will be played at the R Premadasa International Stadium, Colombo.

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final 2023 Match Live Streaming

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Also ReadAsian Games 2023: 22 New Athletes Added, 25 Replacements Made to India’s Camp

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final 2023

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
$ 25
3 months
$ 100
12 months
$ 200
12 months
Check member Benefits
SCROLL FOR NEXT