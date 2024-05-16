Football Icon Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement After FIFA Qualifier vs Kuwait

Football captain Sunil Chhetri set to retire from international football following India vs Quwait FIFA World Cup Qualification match.
(Photo: PTI)
India's legendary footballer Sunil Chhetri has announced his retirement from international football. The veteran striker revealed that the forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Kuwait will mark his final appearance for the national team.
