Maidaan – How Rahim Led India To Asian Games Gold 12 Years After World Cup Gaffe

Let's take a look at political intervention in India's withdrawal from the 1950 FIFA World Cup, and the subsequent gold triumph at the 1962 Asian Games.
(Photo: AIFF/Altered by The Quint)
In 1950, India had earned qualification for the FIFA World Cup. Albeit the withdrawal of the erstwhile Burma, Indonesia and Philippines played a role in the qualification, such an achievement, viewed through the lens of today's reality, as the team languishes at the 121st spot in men's rankings, seems almost surreal. Yet, it was a reality 74 years ago.
Despite securing the spot, however, India made the unconventional decision to abstain from participation. This decision remains a perplexing enigma.
Fast forward 12 years to the 1962 Asian Games, the Indian football team had the opportunity of fighting for international eminence once again, but internal political turmoil was still looming large. Except, under the guidance of Syed Abdul Rahim, India's coach, history took a different turn, as shown in the recently released film 'Maidaan,' where Ajay Devgn portrays Rahim.
Before delving into the events of 1962, let's rewind to 1950 and delve into the circumstances preceding the World Cup.
After World War II disrupted the 1942 and 1946 editions of the World Cup, football's pinnacle event was resurrected in 1950, though beset by challenges. Europe, then ravaged by the war, struggled to find a host until Brazil stepped forward in the 1946 FIFA Congress.
Now, despite qualification, India not participating in a FIFA World Cup prompts one loud question – Why?
In March 1950, during the annual general meeting of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the topic of India's potential involvement in the 1950 FIFA World Cup in Brazil took center stage.
India had qualified for the 1950 FIFA World Cup in Brazil but the team did not participate.
India ultimately opted out of the World Cup, and the AIFF's decision remained shrouded in ambiguity, with the official reason from the board for non-participation being "disagreements over team selection and insufficient practice time."
Another rationale cited was that, unlike now, the FIFA World Cup was not being regarded as a highly significant tournament, with AIFF choosing to put all of their eggs into the Olympics basket.
In the midst of these speculations, it becomes apparent that political considerations influenced India's decision-making process.
In March 1949, the AIFF convened its annual general meeting in Calcutta to discuss the upcoming World Cup. During the meeting, it was revealed that the Philippines had withdrawn from the qualifiers, leaving only India and Burma in the group. The match against Burma was scheduled to be played on a home and away basis, with Kolkata (then Calcutta) chosen as the venue for India's home match on 17 September 1949.
The meeting also debated the prospect of India embracing professional football. While some members advocated for this change, citing potential development benefits, albeit the officials in the governing body were unsure if participating in the World Cup, where European and South American nations fielded professionals, would jeopardise India's amateur status.
As it turned out, Burma also opted to withdraw from the qualifiers. On August 28 1949, AIFF honorary secretary Pankaj Gupta informed the media of Burma's decision not to pursue the World Cup dream.
In May 1949, Moin-ul-Haq's arrival in Calcutta was anticipated as the final step in confirming India's participation in the upcoming events. However, to the surprise of many, the AIFF seemed to backtrack on its decision. The exact reasons behind this sudden change remained unclear, till the federation issued a rather bizarre press release.
Syed Abdul Rahim became India's coach in 1952. Within four years, he built a strong team with players from all over India. They competed in the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne but didn't win. However, their fourth-place finish earned them respect.
Rahim kept improving the team by adding new players. In the 1960 Olympics, India played against France, and even managed to get a draw.
In a meeting later on, Rahim faced criticism from both officials and a section of journalists, who were not particularly pleased with Rahim's scouting and coaching methods. Devgn's 'Maidaan' uses fictional characters to portray the general dislike towards the coach. Eventually, he was fired, and later diagnosed with cancer.
It was only after his wife Saira, reminded him of his dream to see India win a gold medal that Rahim requested the federation to reinstate him as the coach.
Under Rahim's guidance, the Indian team was preparing for the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta when they encountered an expected setback, as the government had withdrawn funding, halting their participation. Rahim sought a meeting with Morarji Desai, the then finance minister, and was successful in his bid to convince Desai of allocating the necessary fund. Had it not been the case, a repeat of the 1950 FIFA World Cup was on the cards.
India won the gold medal at the 1962 Asian Games under coach Syed Abdul Rahim.
Shortly before the match, Peter Thangaraj, the Indian team's goalkeeper, sustained a foot injury, sidelining him from play. Despite this setback, India faced South Korea in their initial match and endured a loss. Nevertheless, they persisted through obstacles and progressed to the finals, where they encountered South Korea once more. India went on to clinch the gold medal at the 1962 Asian Games, marking their greatest triumph in football history to date.
