He Was the Greatest of All Time: Bhaichung Bhutia Pays Tribute to Pele

Former captain of the Indian football team, Bhaichung Bhutia paid his tribute to Brazilian football legend Pele, who passed away on Thursday, 29 December.

A three-time World Cup winner, Pele was a global icon during his playing time, and visited many countries to play exhibition matches, including India.

The icon visited India on three occasions - in 1977. 2015 and 2018. He had a great sense of gratitude towards Indians for the love that was showered upon him, as he claimed that his nickname 'boy with three hearts' is for the three times he came to this part of the world.