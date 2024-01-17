Tajikistan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2024: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming?

Tajikistan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2024: Where To Watch Live Streaming?
Group A teams of Tajikistan and Qatar will face each other on Wednesday, 17 January, in the group stage match. The match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium. This is the second group stage match of Qatar after winning their first match against Lebanon at the Lusail Stadium. The reigning champions Qatar are currently leading the AFC Asian Cup Points Table with 3 points.
Tajikistan played their first match against China at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, which ended in a goalless draw. To qualify for the knockout stage, the team needs to score at least one goal in today's match, and defeat Lebanon in their last group stage match. Let us check out Tajikistan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, and telecast details below.
The Tajikistan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will be played on 17 January 2024.
The Tajikistan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.
The Tajikistan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will start at 8 pm IST today.
The Tajikistan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
The Tajikistan vs Qatar AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Network.
