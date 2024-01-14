Ind vs Afg: Yashasvi Steals the Show on Virat Kohli’s Return as India Win Series

India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal's knock helped India clinch the series.
(Photo: PTI)
Brilliant fifties from Yashasvi Jaiswal (68) and Shivam Dube (63 not out) guided the Indian cricket team to a stunning 6 wickets win (with 26 balls remaining) over Afghanistan to seal an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series, on Sunday (14 January).
The men in blue chased down 173 runs in just 15.4 overs. Virat Kohli, who returned to the T20I side for the first time in 14 months, played a short but entertaining innings by scoring 29 off 16 balls.
India restricted Afghanistan to a par total despite a quickfire fifty from Gulbadin Naib (57).
Rohit got out for a duck for the second successive time in the series, but the comeback man bagged series victory on his return to the shortest format of the game.
The hosts will look to complete a clean sweep when they take on Afghanistan in the final T20I in Bengaluru on Wednesday (17 January).
