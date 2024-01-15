Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Football Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming?

South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming?

South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 will be played today on 15 January 2024 at 5 pm.
Saima Andrabi
Football
Published:

South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024: Where To Watch Live Streaming?

|

(Photo: The Quint)

South Korea will begin their AFC Asian Cup 2024 journey on Monday, 15 January, with a match against Bahrain at Qatar's Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. Both, South Korea and Bahrain are placed in Group E along with Malaysia and Jordan. Heung-min Son and his team will be optimistic about a strong victory in the tournament opener because they have won their past six games, including friendlies. In their final official match, they defeated their opponents by 5-0 and 3-0 in the November World Cup qualifiers.

On the contrary, Bahrain's most recent official result was a World Cup qualifying loss to the United Arab Emirates. To thwart the exceedingly risky South Korean onslaught, they will need to perform at the highest level possible. Let us check out the South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, and telecast details below.

When is the South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match?

The South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will be played today.

Where is the South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match?

The South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will be played at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

At What Time Will the South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match Start?

The South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will start at 5 pm IST.

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match?

The South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

How To Watch the Live Telecast of South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match?

The South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Network.

