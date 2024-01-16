India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 2024: When & Where To Watch IND vs AFG Match Live

After India's 1-1 Test series draw against South Africa, it's time once again for some T20 action. With the T20 World Cup five months away, India had to play their last three T20Is against Afghanistan. This is India's third T20I bilateral series after the 2023 ODI World Cup and the first ever with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma since November of 2022. The return of India's star batting spiked the interest levels of the fans. The three-match series is sandwiched between India's tour of South Africa 2023-24 and the five-match Test series between India and England.

In the first T20I, held in Mohali, India`s performance was unspectacular. However, the Men in Blue still eased past Afghanistan. Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal were unavailable for the game due to personal reasons. However, Kohli did return for the 2nd T20I in Indore.

In the second T20I, Shivam Dude starred with the bat once again as whirlwind fifties from him and Yashasvi Jaiswal ensured a comprehensive win for India. Have a look at the live-streaming details of the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I.