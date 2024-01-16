India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20 2024: When & Where To Watch IND vs AFG Match Live

India vs Afghanistan3rd T20I
(Photo: PTI)
After India's 1-1 Test series draw against South Africa, it's time once again for some T20 action. With the T20 World Cup five months away, India had to play their last three T20Is against Afghanistan. This is India's third T20I bilateral series after the 2023 ODI World Cup and the first ever with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma since November of 2022. The return of India's star batting spiked the interest levels of the fans. The three-match series is sandwiched between India's tour of South Africa 2023-24 and the five-match Test series between India and England.
In the first T20I, held in Mohali, India`s performance was unspectacular. However, the Men in Blue still eased past Afghanistan. Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal were unavailable for the game due to personal reasons. However, Kohli did return for the 2nd T20I in Indore.
In the second T20I, Shivam Dude starred with the bat once again as whirlwind fifties from him and Yashasvi Jaiswal ensured a comprehensive win for India. Have a look at the live-streaming details of the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I.
When will the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match be played?
The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will be played on January 17.
At what time will the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match begin?
The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.
Where will the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match take place?
The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will take place at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Where can we watch the live broadcast of the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match on television in India?
The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will be broadcast live on Sports18.
Where can we livestream the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match?
The live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will be available on Jio Cinema.
