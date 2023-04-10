Saudi Pro League 2023: Schedule, Venue, When and Where to Watch Live in India
Saudi Pro League 2022-23 will end on 31 May 2023 and we have the full schedule here. You can watch it on Sony Ten.
The Saudi Pro League is set for its final round of two months and the race for the league title is open with 8 matches left to play for most teams.
This season's Saudi Pro League champions will be guaranteed a spot in Asia's 2023/24 AFC Champions League. The 2022–23 Saudi Professional League is the 47th edition of the Saudi Professional League. The organization has been the top Saudi professional league for association football clubs since its establishment in 1976.
Without further delay, let's jump to the full schedule, venue, and live streaming details as of when and where to watch the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Live in India.
Saudi Pro League 2023: Schedule, Venue, When to Watch
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Al Hilal vs Al Tai- 12:30 AM at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Al Raed vs Al Fateh- 12:30 AM at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, Buraidah, Saudi Arabia
Damac vs Al Adalah- 12:30 AM at Dhamak Club Stadium, Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab- 12:30 AM at Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam, Saudi Arabia
Saturday, 15 April 2023
Ettifaq vs Al Feiha- 12:30 AM
Al Batin vs Al Hilal- 12:30 AM
Wednesday, 19 April 2023
Al Batin vs Al Hilal- 12:30 AM
Al Hilal vs Al Nassr- 12:30 AM
27 April 2023
Al Tai vs Abha- 9:30 PM
Al Adalah vs Al Taawoun- 9:30 PM
28 April 2023
Al Ittihad vs Al Shabab- 12 AM
Al Fateh vs Al Wehda- 9:30 PM
Ettifaq vs Damac- 9:30 PM
29 April 2023
Al Nassr vs Al Raed- 12 AM
Al Feiha vs Al Khaleej- 12 AM
2 May 2023
Al Raed vs Al Batin- 9:30 PM
Abha vs AL Adalah- 9:30 PM
3 May 2023
Al Tai vs Al Feiha- 12 AM
Al Khaleej vs Ettifaq- 12 AM
Al Taawoun vs Al Ittihad- 9:30 PM
4 May 2023
Al Wehda vs Damaq- 12 AM
Al Shabab vs Al Fateh- 12 AM
8 May 2023
Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej- 9:30 PM
Al Adalah vs Al Wehda- 9:30 PM
9 May 2023
Al Ittihad vs Abha- 12 AM
Al Feiha vs Al Fateh- 9:30 PM
10 May 2023
Al Taawoun vs Al Raed- 12 AM
Al Batin vs Al Tai- 9:30 PM
Damac vs Al Hilal- 9:30 PM
11 May 2023
Ettifaq vs Al Shabab- 12 AM
15 May 2023
Al Batin vs Al Feiha- 9:30 PM
Al Raed vs Damac- 9:30 PM
16 May 2023
Al Khaleej vs Al Taawoun- 12 AM
Al Fateh vs Al Adalah- 12 AM
Al Shabab vs Al Wehda- 9:30 PM
Abha vs Ettifaq- 9:30 PM
17 May 2023
Al Tai vs Al Nassr- 12 AM
Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad- 12 AM
22 May 2023
Damaq vs Abha- 9:30 PM
Al Feiha vs Al Raed- 9:30 PM
Ettifaq vs Al Fateh- 9:30 PM
23 May 2023
Al Wehda vs Al Khaleej- 12 AM
Al Taawoun vs Al Tai- 12 AM
Al Adalah vs Al Hilal- 9:30 PM
24 May 2023
Al Nassr vs Al Shabab- 12 AM
Al Batin vs Al Ittihad- 12 AM
27 May 2023
Ettifaq vs Al Nassr- 11:30 PM
Al Raed vs Al Khaleej- 11:30 PM
Al Fateh vs Damaq- 11:30 PM
Al Feiha vs Al Ittihad- 11:30 PM
Abha vs Al Hilal- 11:30 PM
Al Taawoun vs Al Shabab- 11:30 PM
Al Tai vs Al Wehda- 11:30 PM
Al Batin vs Al Al Adalah- 11:30 PM
31 May 2023
Damac vs Al Shabab- 11:30 PM
Al Wehda vs Al Feiha- 11:30 PM
Al Ittihad vs Al Tai- 11:30 PM
Al Hilal vs Al Raed- 11:30 PM
Al Nassr vs Al Fateh- 11:30 PM
Al Taawoun vs Al Batin- 11:30 PM
Al Khaleej vs Abha- 11:30 PM
Al Adalah vs Ettifaq- 11:30 PM
Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2023 Live in India?
The Saudi Pro League 2022-23 will be broadcasted on the Sony Pictures Network. You can the watch the Live Telecast In India on Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Six.
