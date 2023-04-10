ADVERTISEMENT

Saudi Pro League 2023: Schedule, Venue, When and Where to Watch Live in India

Saudi Pro League 2022-23 will end on 31 May 2023 and we have the full schedule here. You can watch it on Sony Ten.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Football
3 min read
Saudi Pro League 2023: Schedule, Venue, When and Where to Watch Live in India
The Saudi Pro League is set for its final round of two months and the race for the league title is open with 8 matches left to play for most teams. 

This season's Saudi Pro League champions will be guaranteed a spot in Asia's 2023/24 AFC Champions League. The 2022–23 Saudi Professional League is the 47th edition of the Saudi Professional League. The organization has been the top Saudi professional league for association football clubs since its establishment in 1976.

Without further delay, let's jump to the full schedule, venue, and live streaming details as of when and where to watch the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Live in India.

Saudi Pro League 2023: Schedule, Venue, When to Watch

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

  • Al Hilal  vs  Al Tai- 12:30 AM at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

  • Al Raed  vs  Al Fateh- 12:30 AM at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, Buraidah, Saudi Arabia

  • Damac  vs  Al Adalah- 12:30 AM at Dhamak Club Stadium, Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Al Khaleej  vs  Al Shabab- 12:30 AM at Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Saturday, 15 April 2023

  • Ettifaq vs Al Feiha- 12:30 AM

  • Al Batin vs Al Hilal- 12:30 AM

Wednesday, 19 April 2023

  • Al Batin vs Al Hilal- 12:30 AM

  • Al Hilal vs Al Nassr- 12:30 AM

27 April 2023

  • Al Tai vs Abha- 9:30 PM

  • Al Adalah vs Al Taawoun- 9:30 PM

28 April 2023

  • Al Ittihad vs Al Shabab- 12 AM

  • Al Fateh vs Al Wehda- 9:30 PM

  • Ettifaq vs Damac- 9:30 PM

29 April 2023

  • Al Nassr vs Al Raed- 12 AM

  • Al Feiha vs Al Khaleej- 12 AM

2 May 2023

  • Al Raed vs Al Batin- 9:30 PM

  • Abha vs AL Adalah- 9:30 PM

3 May 2023

  • Al Tai vs Al Feiha- 12 AM

  • Al Khaleej vs Ettifaq- 12 AM

  • Al Taawoun vs Al Ittihad- 9:30 PM

4 May 2023

  • Al Wehda vs Damaq- 12 AM

  • Al Shabab vs Al Fateh- 12 AM

8 May 2023

  • Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej- 9:30 PM

  • Al Adalah vs Al Wehda- 9:30 PM

9 May 2023

  • Al Ittihad vs Abha- 12 AM

  • Al Feiha vs Al Fateh- 9:30 PM

10 May 2023

  • Al Taawoun vs Al Raed- 12 AM

  • Al Batin vs Al Tai- 9:30 PM

  • Damac vs Al Hilal- 9:30 PM

11 May 2023

  • Ettifaq vs Al Shabab- 12 AM

  • 15 May 2023

  • Al Batin vs Al Feiha- 9:30 PM

  • Al Raed vs Damac- 9:30 PM

16 May 2023

  • Al Khaleej vs Al Taawoun- 12 AM

  • Al Fateh vs Al Adalah- 12 AM

  • Al Shabab vs Al Wehda- 9:30 PM

  • Abha vs Ettifaq- 9:30 PM

17 May 2023

  • Al Tai vs Al Nassr- 12 AM

Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad- 12 AM

22 May 2023

  • Damaq vs Abha- 9:30 PM

  • Al Feiha vs Al Raed- 9:30 PM

  • Ettifaq vs Al Fateh- 9:30 PM

23 May 2023

  • Al Wehda vs Al Khaleej- 12 AM

  • Al Taawoun vs Al Tai- 12 AM

  • Al Adalah vs Al Hilal- 9:30 PM

24 May 2023

  • Al Nassr vs Al Shabab- 12 AM

  • Al Batin vs Al Ittihad- 12 AM

27 May 2023

  • Ettifaq vs Al Nassr- 11:30 PM

  • Al Raed vs Al Khaleej- 11:30 PM

  • Al Fateh vs Damaq- 11:30 PM

  • Al Feiha vs Al Ittihad- 11:30 PM

  • Abha vs Al Hilal- 11:30 PM

  • Al Taawoun vs Al Shabab- 11:30 PM

  • Al Tai vs Al Wehda- 11:30 PM

  • Al Batin vs Al Al Adalah- 11:30 PM

31 May 2023

  • Damac vs Al Shabab- 11:30 PM

  • Al Wehda vs Al Feiha- 11:30 PM

  • Al Ittihad vs Al Tai- 11:30 PM

  • Al Hilal vs Al Raed- 11:30 PM

  • Al Nassr vs Al Fateh- 11:30 PM

  • Al Taawoun vs Al Batin- 11:30 PM

  • Al Khaleej vs Abha- 11:30 PM

  • Al Adalah vs Ettifaq- 11:30 PM

Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2023 Live in India?

The Saudi Pro League 2022-23 will be broadcasted on the Sony Pictures Network. You can the watch the Live Telecast In India on Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Six.

