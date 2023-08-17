CPL 2023: Timings, Schedule, Live Streaming Details For Caribbean Premier League

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CPL 2023: Timings, Schedule, Live Streaming Details For Caribbean Premier League

Know the full schedule, India Timings, and live streaming details in India for CPL 2023
Shivangani Singh
Cricket
Published:

CPL 2023 Schedule, Matches, Venue, and Other Details.

|

Caribbean Premier League 2023 will begin with champions Jamaica Tallawahs who will have a face-off with St Lucia Kings at the Darren Sammy Stadium on August 16. The tournament will run for over a month and the final is scheduled on September 25 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The Tallawahs will be led by Brandon King this season. The other team with a new captain this season is St Kitts & Nevis Patriots who will be led by Evin Lewis and Dwayne Bravo will lead Trinbago Knight Riders. Let's have a look at the schedule, timings, and live-streaming details of CPL 2023.

Caribbean Premier League 2023: Timings & Live Streaming Details

On single-match days, the game will start at 7 PM local time, which is 4:30 AM in India.

On the double-header days, the first match will start at 10 AM local time, which is 7:30 PM in India time, and the other match will start at the usual 7 PM local time.

People in India can watch the game on Fancode app.

CPL 2023: Schedule

Match 1: Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium | Wednesday, 16th August – 7:00 PM | 4:30 AM I.S.T (17th August)

Match 2: Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium | Friday, 18th August – 7:00 PM | 4:30 AM I.S.T (19th August)

Match 3: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium | Saturday, 19 August – 10:00 AM | 7:30 PM IST

Match 4: Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium | Sunday, 20th August – 7:00 PM | 4:30 AM I.S.T (21st August)

Match 5: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium | Sunday, 20th August – 10:00 AM | 7:30 PM IST (21st August)

Monday, 21 August 2023 – Match 6: Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium | Monday, 21 August, 7:00 PM | 4:30 AM I.S.T (22nd August)

Match 7: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs at Warner Park | Thursday, 24 August, 7:00 PM | 4:30 AM I.S.T (25th August)

Match 8: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park | Friday, 25 August, 7:00 PM | 4:30 AM I.S.T (26th August)

Match 9: Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Warner Park | Saturday, 26 August 2023 10:00 AM | 7:30 PM IST (27th August).

Match 10: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals at Warner Park | Sunday, 27 August 7:00 PM | 4:30 AM I.S.T (28th August)

Match 11: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park | Sunday, 27 August, 10:00 AM | 7:30 PM I.S.T (28th August)

Match 12: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Warner Park | Monday, 28 August, 7:00 PM | 4:30 AM I.S.T (29th August)

Match 13: Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Kensington Oval | Thursday, 31 August, 7:00 PM | 4:30 AM I.S.T (1st Sep)

Match 14: Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs at Kensington Oval | Friday, 1 September, 7:00 PM | 4:30 AM I.S.T (2nd Sep)

Match 15: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Kensington Oval | Saturday, 2 September, 10:00 AM | 7:30 PM I.S.T (3rd Sep)

Match 16: Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings at Kensington Oval Sunday, 3 September, 8:00 PM | 5:30 AM I.S.T (4th Sep)

Match 17: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Kensington Oval | Sunday, 3 September, 10:00 AM | 7:30 PM I.S.T (4th Sep)

Match 18: Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Kensington Oval | Monday, 4 September, 8:00 PM | 5:30 AM I.S.T (5th Sep)

Match 19: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Queen’s Park Oval | Wednesday, 6 September, 7:00 PM | 4:30 AM I.S.T (7th Sep)

Match 20: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals at Queen’s Park Oval | Thursday, 7 September, 7:00 PM | 4:30 AM I.S.T (8th Sep)

Match 21: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings at Brian Lara Stadium | Saturday, 9 September, 10:00 AM | 7:30 PM I.S.T (10th Sep)

Match 22: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs at Brian Lara Stadium | Sunday, 10 September, 8:00 PM | 5:30 AM I.S.T (11th Sep)

Match 23: Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Brian Lara Stadium | Sunday, 10 September, 10:00 AM | 7:30 PM I.S.T (11th Sep)

Match 24: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings at Brian Lara Stadium | Monday, 11 September, 8:00 PM | 5:30 AM I.S.T (12th Sep)

Match 25: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs at Providence Stadium | Thursday, 14 September, 7:00 PM | 4:30 AM I.S.T (15th Sep)

Match 26: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings at Providence Stadium | Friday, 15 September, 7:00 PM | 4:30 AM I.S.T (16th Sep)

Match 27: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Providence Stadium | Saturday, 16 September, 10:00 AM | 7:30 PM I.S.T (17th Sep)

Match 28: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders at Providence Stadium | Sunday, 17 September, 7:00 PM | 4:30 AM I.S.T (18th Sep)

Match 29: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings at Providence Stadium | Sunday, 17 September, 10:00 AM | 7:30 PM I.S.T (18th Sep)

Match 30: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals at Providence Stadium | Monday: 18 September, 7:00 PM | 4:30 AM I.S.T (19th Sep)

Eliminator: 3rd place vs 4th place at Providence Stadium, Wednesday, 20 September, 7:00 PM | 4:30 AM I.S.T (21st Sep)

Qualifier 1: 1st place vs 2nd place at Providence Stadium | Thursday, 21 September, 7:00 PM | 4:30 AM I.S.T (22nd Sep)

Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 at Providence Stadium | Saturday, 23 September, 7:00 PM | 4:30 AM I.S.T (24th Sep)

Final: TBC vs TBC at Providence Stadium | Monday, 25 September, 7:00 PM | 4:30 AM I.S.T (26th Sep)

