World Athletics Championships Budapest: Where To Watch Live Streaming in India?

World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023: World Athletics Championships 2023 is all set to kick start from Saturday, 19 August 2023. This year, the World Athletics Championships will be hosted in Budapest.

The Previous Edition of WCH (World Athletics Championships) was held in Oregon. A total of 28 athletes from Indian contingent will participate in the upcoming World Athletics Championships Budapest 23. However, the major focus will be on the Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra, a Silver Medallist in 2022 World Championships.

Besides, Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar who won a Silver Medal at the Asian Athletics Championships will also be the one on the focal point. Out of 28 Indian athletes, 15 will be participating in the World Athletics Championships for the first time.