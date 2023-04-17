Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Live: When & How to Watch Saudi Pro League 2022-23 in India
The two teams will play on 18 April, Tuesday. Here are the details of the match.
Al-Nassr will play Al-Hilal at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Tuesday, April 18. Cristiano Ronaldo will be leading Al-Nassr.
The two teams have played 21 league games against each other, with Al-Nassr winning nine, Al-Hilal winning eight, and four games ending in a draw.
Al-Nassr is in second place in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23, and Al-Hilal is in fourth place.
This is a full preview of the match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23, including information on how and where to watch it live.
Al- Hilal vs Al-Nassr: Match Details
When is the match between Al- Hilal and Al-Nassr?
Al- Hilal will play against Al-Nassr on Tuesday, 18 April 2023.
At what time will be the match played?
As per Indian Standard Time, the match will begin at 12:30 am on Wednesday, 19 April 2023.
Where will the match take place?
The match will be hosted at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.
How to live stream Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr match?
The match will be available to watch live on the SonyLIV app.
Which channels will be broadcasting the match in India?
You can the watch the live telecast in India on Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Six.
