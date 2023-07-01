SAFF Championship 2023: Sunil Chhetri Seeks Crowd Support Ahead of Semi-Final

Gawali, who also took the reins during the 2-0 win against Nepal, is determined to repeat what the Blue Tigers did against Lebanon in Odisha.

"Our boys are motivated, committed, and focused on the fight against Lebanon. We'll continue with the same attitude we've shown so far in the tournament," said the former India international.

"They had issues with the weather in Bhubaneswar, but they're playing better here. It will be a different match. They are a strong attacking side. Their number seven (captain Hassan Maatouk) is a very talented player," shared Gawali when asked for his thoughts on Lebanon.

Adding to his former teammate's words, Chhetri said, "We know quite a lot about Lebanon as we've already played them twice. I'm sure they have the same feeling about us. They would also want a piece of us back because of what happened in the last two games."