SAFF Championship Semi-final: India vs Lebanon Live Streaming On TV & Online

The SAFF championship is moving towards its end and the semi-final will be played on Saturday, 1 July 2023. India will face Lebanon in the semi-final this Saturday. The semi-final game between India and Lebanon will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

While the Indian football team is trying its best to make it back-to-back SAFF Cup wins, Lebanon is also working hard to make their first-ever final in the history of the competition. Both teams have managed to remain undefeated in their campaign for sub-continental glory. The Lebanese football team has a better track record since they have won all three group-stage games and remain the only team to do so.

In their opening game of the SAFF Championship, India beat Pakistan 4-0. On the other hand, Lebanon kicked off the competition with a 2-0 win against Bangladesh. Check out all the details so as the live streaming details about Saturday’s SAFF Championship semi-final match between India and Lebanon.