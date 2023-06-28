SAFF Championship 2023: Late Equaliser Cancels Chhetri’s Goal, India 1-1 Kuwait

In the fifth minute, he picked out Akash Mishra on the overlap and the left-back sent an inviting delivery into the middle which flashed just beyond Sunil Chhetri's reach.

India threatened with set-pieces in the entire match, and the first chance came from Mahesh's corner which Kuwait failed to clear and landed for Anwar Ali, whose attempt was feeble and easily blocked on the line.

India's confrontational approach led to a slight setback in the 14th minute when Sandesh Jhingan's flying challenge on Eid Al-Rashidi got him booked and suspended for Saturday's semi-final.

Kuwait gradually grew into the game and got their first real chance in the 20th minute as Shabaib Al-Khaldi drove a loose ball over the crossbar. Five minutes later, Amrinder Singh made a terrific save to keep out Mohammad Abdullah's shot from close range after a clever pass from Al-Khaldi.