Qatar vs Lebanon AFC Asian Cup 2024: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming?

AFC Asian Cup 2024 will begin today on 12 January 2024 with an opening match between the hosts Qatar and Lebanon on at the Lusail Stadium. The Group A match will commence at 9:30 pm IST. The match promises to be exciting because Qatar is not only the home team but also the reigning AFC Asian Cup champions, having won the competition in 2019. Both teams participated in the same group in the previous tournament, which Qatar won.

Qatar is the clear frontrunner to win today's game. They are the reigning champions as well as the hosts. They'll do every effort to win the match at home. But Lebanon is a disciplined force and can put up a good fight.

Let us check out the Qatar vs Lebanon AFC Asian Cup 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, and telecast details below.