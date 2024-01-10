India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Where and How To Watch IND vs AFG Live Streaming

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I date and live streaming details are stated here.
(Photo Courtesy: myKhel)
Team India is set to lock horns with Afghanistan in their last T20I series before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. It is important to note that the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match is set to take place on Thursday, 11 January 2024, according to the schedule. The match marks the return of senior pro players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the T20I side after a year. Interested fans should note the latest details about the match.
Rohit Sharma is back as captain as Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are not fit at the moment. Afghanistan is looking forward to continuing their winning momentum and India is also preparing to give their best. Cricket fans are excited to watch the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match on the scheduled date. One must stay alert.
When will the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I take place?
According to the latest official details, the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match is scheduled to be played on Thursday, 11 January 2024. It is important to note that the match will start at 7 pm IST on the scheduled date and you can watch it live.
Where will the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match be played?
The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I is set to be played at the IS Bindra Stadium, in Mohali. The match will begin at 7 pm sharp so cricken fans should be alert.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match in India?
Fans in India can follow the live broadcast of the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I on Sports 18 and Colors Cineplex channels on Thursday.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match?
You can watch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I on Thursday, on the JioCinema app and website. Stay alert to follow the live streaming on the designated app.
