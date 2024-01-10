India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Where and How To Watch IND vs AFG Live Streaming

Team India is set to lock horns with Afghanistan in their last T20I series before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. It is important to note that the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match is set to take place on Thursday, 11 January 2024, according to the schedule. The match marks the return of senior pro players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the T20I side after a year. Interested fans should note the latest details about the match.

Rohit Sharma is back as captain as Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are not fit at the moment. Afghanistan is looking forward to continuing their winning momentum and India is also preparing to give their best. Cricket fans are excited to watch the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match on the scheduled date. One must stay alert.