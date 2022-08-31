Priority is to Help States Financially, Revive Grassroots Tournaments: Bhaichung

Reviving Kolkata's Big Three

Bhutia said he wants to bring in a "system" to revive the Big Three -- Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting -- who are now heavily reliant on investors to meet their professional requirements..

"Financially and technically too I would like to help Bengal. I want to bring back the glory days of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting.

"There are ways to do it. Sponsors and corporate houses are needed. I want to bring a system in place through which they can stand on their own feet and bring back their glory days."

Bhutia further spoke about having coaching courses in regional languages.

"Now it's mostly in English, but there are many coaches who can't sit for theory exams because of the language factor. So you have to make it simple for them. If we produce more coaches, more players will come."