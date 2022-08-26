I Want To Give Back to Football: AIFF Presidential Candidate Bhaichung Bhutia

Bhaichung Wants To Have a Football Debate With Kalyan Chaubey

On the fight with the former goalkeeper and now BJP leader Kalyan Chaubey who is also in the fray for the post of president and reportedly the frontrunner for the post, Bhutia said,



"I am inviting Kalyan Chaubey for discussion. We'll sit together and let's have a debate on Indian football. Convince me with your ideas and I will be ready to work with you. I think it's time that you know that sportspersons also have a say and can fight for the post of president, can win and can do a good job. I'm sure and I'm confident I can do that.



"I've got that experience. I've got that knowledge, and I've got nice plans which we can look at for Indian football to prosper. I've mentioned that centres of excellence are something which we want to have in all the states so that the states can start producing quality players," he said.