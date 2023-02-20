India vs Ireland ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

IND W vs IRE W ICC T20 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast.
(Photo: PTI)
India vs Ireland (IND W vs IRE W) ICC T20 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: Team India is all set to face off Ireland today in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The women in blue will try their best to make their place into the semi-finals in today's IND W vs IRE W match at ST George's Park, Gqeberha.
Earlier, Team India could not make it to the semi-finals after losing against Group B leaders England. India had to chase a score of 152 runs but unfortunately were restricted at 140/5 in 20 overs.
Let us read about the date, time, venue, live streaming, and telecast details of IND W vs IRE W in ICC T20 Women's T20 World Cup 2023.
The IND W vs IRE W T20 Women's World Cup Group B fixture match 2023 will be played today on Monday, 20 February 2023.
The India Women vs Ireland Women 4th T20I Women's World Cup match 2023 will start today at 6:30 pm IST.
The India Women vs Ireland Women 4th T20I will be played today at Saint George's Park in Port Elizabeth.
The live streaming of India Women vs Ireland Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be available on Disney+Hotstar in India. Also, the live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network.
