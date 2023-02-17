India Women vs England Women T20 World Cup Live: When & Where to Watch

IND-W vs ENG-W T20 World Cup live streaming details
(Photo: Twitter/ICC)
IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Streaming: The Indian Women's cricket team is on a winning streak and after defeating Pakistan and West Indies, now they are set to face the England Women's team. India played against West Indies and won the game by 6 wickets. The West Indies team had set a target of 119.
This will be the 14th match of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup between India and England. The Women In Blue will be facing the England team with confidence after winning both their opening matches. England will also be a tough nut to crack since they also won both their matches against Ireland and West indies. Let's check the live streaming details as when and where we can watch the Women’s T20 World Cup match between India women and England women live in India.
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur ©, Richa Ghosh, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh
England: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight ©, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Katherine Sciver Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell
When will the T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women be played?
The T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women will be played on Saturday, 18 February 2023.
Where will the T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women be played?
The T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women will be played at St George’s Park, Gqeberha.
When will the T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women begin?
The T20 World Cup match 14 between India Women and England Women will begin at 6:30 PM (IST) while the toss will take place at 6 PM (IST).
Where can we watch the live broadcast of the T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women on TV?
The T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.
Where can we watch the T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women live online?
The T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women can be watched live online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
