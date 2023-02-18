Celebrity Cricket League 2023 Live Streaming Details: When & Where to Watch Live

Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 live streaming details
(Photo Courtesy: ccl.in)
T20 cricket was introduced in 2004 and people were not that interested in the new format of cricket, not even the cricket boards gave much preference to the T20 matches before the first T20 World Cup in 2007. After India won the inaugural World Cup in 2007 and IPL was introduced in 2008, the popularity of T20 cricket took a spike.
Now, you can witness numerous T20 leagues worldwide and Bollywood is also very fond of the game. The acting community in India has set its own successful T20 league, also called as Celebrity Cricket League. This year the celebrities will be playing the 7th T20 season of the league that will begin on 18 February 2023. Let's have a look at the date, time, participating teams, and live-streaming details for the Celebrity Cricket League 2023.
8 teams will be participating in the CCL 2023. The teams are Mumbai Heroes, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Telugu Warriors, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Punjab de Sher, and Bhojpuri Dabbangs.
Popular actors that will be a part of the CCL 2023 include Ritesh Deshmukh leading Mumbai Heroes, Sunil Shetty, Bobby Deol, and many other Bollywood Stars. South stars like Kichcha Sudeep and Akhil Akkineni will also be seen playing CCL 2023.
The CCL 2023 will begin on 18 February 2023 and the final is scheduled on 19 March. On the TV channel, the live telecast of CCL 2023 matches will start at 2:30 PM and 7:00 PM.
Zee Entertainment has acquired the broadcasting rights of the Celebrity Cricket League. Thus people in India can watch the live telecast of the CCL T20 league on 9 different channels in 9 languages.
Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi
& Pictures – English
Zee Thirai – Tamil
Zee Cinemalu – Telugu
Zee Picchar – Kannada
Flowers TV – Malayalam
PTC Punjabi – Punjabi
Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla
Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri
The live streaming of Celebrity Cricket League 2023 will be available on the Zee5 app. Fans can also watch the highlights of CCL 2023 matches on the Celebrity Cricket League channel on YouTube.