Mukesh Ambani Interested in Buying English Premier League Team Liverpool: Report

Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani, who owns Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians, has reportedly entered the race to buy the English football team, Liverpool. According to a report in Mirror, Ambani is among the several potential buyers of the six-time UEFA Champions League-winning team.

It was reported earlier this month that Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the conglomerate which owns Liverpool, has put the English Premier League club up for sale. The United States of America-based conglomerate is looking for around £4 billion for the sale.