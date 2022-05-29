Real Madrid beat Liverpool to Win 14th Champions League Title

In the final, the French striker did have the ball in the net before halftime only for VAR to deny it for offside.

"We're so happy and proud of this team. We've done the double and deservedly so. It was a tough game but it always is in the Champions League, and more so in a final. It means so much to me to win another Champions League here in my home country," said Benzema, whom is widely regarded as the frontrunner in the race for this year's Ballon d'Or.

The final, which was initially scheduled at 9:00 pm local time, was delayed for 36 minutes due to "security issue". French police said in a statement that a group of supporters without tickets had attempted to "penetrate the stadium", causing chaos outside the Stade de France.

UEFA blamed "fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles" for the events that saw supporters held up outside the stadium.

"As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick off, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium," UEFA said, adding that it was "sympathetic to those affected by these events and will further review these matters urgently together with the French police and authorities, and with the French Football Federation."