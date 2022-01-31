Mason Greenwood Accused of Rape and Sexual Assault: What We Know

Meanwhile, Women's Aid has reacted to the allegations. Farah Nazeer, chief executive of the Women's Aid, was quoted as saying by DailyMail: "We at Women's Aid share the shock and distress of everyone who has heard the recording and seen the visuals of Mason Greenwood’s alleged abuse.

"It is vital that all employers, as well as authorities, recognise domestic abuse as the serious crime it is. Manchester United, the Football Association and police must take action accordingly.

"This is likely to be a high-profile case, and we and the world are watching – men, women, boys, and girls who look up to athletes as heroes need to know that there is never an excuse for abuse, no matter who you are."

Refuge told Sportsmail that this becomes even more of a challenge when the accused is well-known or famous.

Ruth Davison, Refuge CEO, said: "The audio and transcript released will have been triggering for many women."

"The fact that a woman has felt that she had to record what appears to be sexual abuse shows the level of evidence women are expected to obtain in order to be believed. This is amplified when the accused is famous or has significant wealth and status. Abusive men use the threat of women not being believed to try and silence them. 'No one will believe you' is a threat used to control and intimidate. Speaking up about abuse can be incredibly difficult for survivors. Especially when the accused has significant status. Speaking up takes courage and resilience," Refuge said.

Sportswear giants Nike, who sponsor Greenwood, released a statement to The Athletic, which read: "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation."