India Coach Blames AFC for COVID Outbreak in Women's Team; What Do Rules Say?

The Indian women’s football team’s sudden and forced withdrawal from the Women’s AFC Asian Cup has left everyone stunned, especially because no other team in the tournament reported as many COVID-19 cases.

The hosts, who had two players in isolation before their first game kicked off, had more than 12 cases in the camp before their second game against Chinese Taipei (23 January), and weren’t able to field a team. This according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) rules made India’s games null and void, meaning the hosts were out of the tournament, leaving the team devastated.

On 26 January, the India coach Thomas Dennerby, in a press conference, blamed the AFC for the fiasco, claiming that they had held on to information about seven positive COVID-19 cases among the hotel staff. According to Dennerby, this is where the trouble started from.