Federer and Djokovic Celebrate Nadal's Record-Breaking 21st Grand Slam Title

With his dramatic victory, Nadal claimed sole ownership of the record for the most men's singles Grand Slam titles, moving past Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic who are both on 20 major crowns.

"What a match! To my friend and great rival @RafaelNadal, heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles. A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing," Federer wrote on Instagram.

"Never underestimate a great champion. Your incredible work ethic, dedication, and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and countless others around the world. I am proud to share this era with you and honoured to play a role in pushing you to achieve more, as you have done for me for the past 18 years. I am sure you have more achievements ahead but for now, enjoy this one," he added.

Notably, Swiss legend Federer missed the Australian Open 2022 to continue his rehabilitation from knee surgery.

Having suffered four final defeats in 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019, Nadal now has a second Melbourne Park crown, 13 years after beating Federer in the 2009 decider.