Watch: Lionel Messi’s Stunning Freekick Sends Inter Miami to Quarter-Finals

Lionel Messi scored twice as Inter Miami defeated FC Dallas.
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
Lionel Messi’s exemplary run of form for his new team, Inter Miami, saw the addition of a new chapter in the early hours of Monday, 8 August, as the Argentine icon starred in a thrilling victory.
On the brink of a defeat against FC Dallas, and subsequent elimination from the 2023 Leagues Cup, Messi emerged as the saviour of his team yet again as he netted a spectacular free-kick in the 85th minute of the match.
However, Dallas launched an effective retaliation in the last period of the first half, with goals from Facundo Quignon and Bernard Kamungo helping them claim a lead for the first time in the match.
Whilst Alan Velasco made it 3-1 for Dallas in the 63rd minute, Benjamin Cremaschi pulled a goal back for Inter Miami just a couple of minutes later, wherein Messi got the pre-assist.
An own goal from Robert Taylor saw the David Beckham co-owned team going 4-2 down, but exactly when it seemed the match was as good as over, Messi offered another glimpse into his box of miracles.
In the 80th minute, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner’s curling delivery into the box caused havoc among FC Dallas’ defenders, as failing to deal with it, Marco Farfan ended up scoring an own goal.
Messi was involved once again in the penalties, sending the Dutch goalkeeper the wrong way to score for his team, as Inter Miami secured a 5-3 triumph. With this win, the Herons have qualified for the quarter-finals, where they will be up against the winners of the match between Houston Dynamo and Charlotte FC.
Meanwhile, the scintillating show against Dallas means Messi now has seven goals to his name in the United States of America, in his four appearances. Previously, he scored twice each against Atalanta United and Orlando City SC, while he was also on target against Mexican outfit Cruz Azul.
