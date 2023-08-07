Watch: Lionel Messi’s Stunning Freekick Sends Inter Miami to Quarter-Finals

However, Dallas launched an effective retaliation in the last period of the first half, with goals from Facundo Quignon and Bernard Kamungo helping them claim a lead for the first time in the match.

Whilst Alan Velasco made it 3-1 for Dallas in the 63rd minute, Benjamin Cremaschi pulled a goal back for Inter Miami just a couple of minutes later, wherein Messi got the pre-assist.

An own goal from Robert Taylor saw the David Beckham co-owned team going 4-2 down, but exactly when it seemed the match was as good as over, Messi offered another glimpse into his box of miracles.