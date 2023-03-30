Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Maidaan Teaser: Ajay Devgn All Set To Showcase the Golden Era of Indian Football

Maidaan Teaser: Ajay Devgn All Set To Showcase the Golden Era of Indian Football

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan will release on 23 June.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

The teaser for Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan has been released. It dropped on Thursday, 30 March. Directed by Badhaai Ho's Amit Sharma Devgn plays football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.

In the teaser we saw how the film attempts to showcase the golden era of Indian football. They movie is trying to depict the time between 1952 to 1962. Devgn plays Syed Abdul Rahim, a football player, and the coach and manager of the Indian national football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Take a look at the trailer here:

The film is produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the film will also star Keerthy Suresh. The actor, who has so far worked in several Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films, will be making her Bollywood debut with Maidaan. The music is by AR Rahman.

