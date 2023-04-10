Indian Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Telecast on TV

Indian Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast. Date, Time, and Other Details Here.
(Photo: the-aiff.com)
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has began the most awaited Hero Super Cup 2023. The qualifying rounds started a little early while the group stage matches commenced from 8 April 2023.
The Super Cup League 2023 retuned this year after a hiatus of almost 4 years. The tournament will end on 25 April. The competition has been divided into three stages: qualifying playoffs, group stage matches, and knockouts.
The winner of the Super Cup 2023 will qualify for the AFC Cup 2023-24 group stage to play against I-League 2021-22 champions Gokulam Kerala in a playoff match for a spot in the group stages of the AFC Cup 2023-24.
Today, on 10 April, ATK Mohun Bagan, the defending champion of the ISL, will take on Gokulam Kerala in their first match of the Super Cup 2023.
Let us read about the Indian Super Cup 2023 live streaming and live telecast details below.
The Indian Super Cup 2023 officially kicked off on 8 April 2023.
The final match of Indian Super Cup 2023 will be played on 25 April 2023.
All the matches of the ongoing Super Cup 2023 will be played at two stadiums: The EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, and the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.
The matches of Indian Super Cup 2023 will be live streamed on Fancode app and website.
The Indian Super Cup 2023 matches will be live telecasted on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD TV channels in India.
