RR vs DC IPL 2023 Live Streaming: Squad, When & Where to Watch the Match Live

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will be played on Saturday, April 08.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 begin?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will begin at 03:30 PM IST.

Where can the fans watch the RR vs DC IPL 2023 match live on TV or Online?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will streamed live on the Jio Cinema app for free.