Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Dhawan Moves to First, Tripathy Climbs to Ninth

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder: Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 99 helps him reach first place.
(Photo: BCCI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets on 9 April, Sunday which helped the franchise climb to the eighth position in the IPL 2023 points table.
The highest scorer of the team, Rahul Tripathi, scored 74 runs in his third match, to reach a total of 108 runs in the season, and climbed to the 11th position in the Orange Cap race of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. In his second match against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, 7 April, Tripathi had scored 34 runs.
1. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 225 runs (3 matches)
2. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 189 runs (3 matches)
3. David Warner (DC) - 158 runs (3 matches)
4. Jos Buttler (RR) - 152 runs (3 matches)
5. Kyle Mayers (LSG) - 139 runs (3 matches)
Shikhar Dhawan, the Punjab captain though made the biggest movement in the table and is now ranked number one in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race. He scored 99 runs in Sunday's match and now has a total of 225 runs to his name.
He is followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad in the second position in the Orange Cap race with 189 runs and David Warner trails behind in the third position with 158 runs.
Jos Buttler with 152 runs and Kyle Mayers with 139 runs occupy the fourth and fifth positions in the Orange Cap race of the Indian Premier League 2023.
