IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan’s Solo Act Helps PBKS Reach Respectable 143 Against SRH

Shikhar Dhawan epitomised the ‘leading from the front’ phrase, as he emerged as Punjab Kings’ saviour in match 14 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Facing Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the Kings scored 143/9.

After being asked to bat first by Aiden Markram, Punjab got off to the worst start they could have plausibly imagined, with Prabhsimran Singh, who had looked in sublime touch so far in this competition, losing his wicket to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first ball of the game.