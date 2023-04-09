IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan’s Solo Act Helps PBKS Reach Respectable 143 Against SRH

IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan's resilient knock helped Punjab Kings score 143/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
(Photo: BCCI)
Shikhar Dhawan epitomised the ‘leading from the front’ phrase, as he emerged as Punjab Kings’ saviour in match 14 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Facing Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the Kings scored 143/9.
After being asked to bat first by Aiden Markram, Punjab got off to the worst start they could have plausibly imagined, with Prabhsimran Singh, who had looked in sublime touch so far in this competition, losing his wicket to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first ball of the game.
IPL 2023: Playing his first game of the season, Marco Jansen scalped two crucial wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
While Dhawan kept the scoreboard ticking for his side, wickets were falling like nine pins at the other end. Jitesh Sharma also could not offer any resilience, contributing just four runs to his team’s cause before becoming Jansen’s second victim.
Under difficult circumstances, Sam Curran played an invaluable knock for the Kings. He scored a 15-ball 22, building a 41-run fourth-wicket stand with Dhawan, before losing his wicket to Mayank Markande, who was playing his first match for the Sunrisers.
Curran’s departure triggered a collapse, with the next four overs producing as many wickets. Markande was the pick of the bowlers from Markram’s side, scalping a couple of those four wickets in Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Chahar.
The leg-spinner completed his four-fer by dismantling Nathan Ellis’ stumps in the 15th over, which saw Punjab reeling at 88/9, and staring at an all out before they could even reach the three-figure mark.
IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 99 runs from 66 deliveries.
However, Dhawan pulled off a spectacular comeback to get his team to a respectable total. A couple of sixes in the 16th over, bowled by T Natarajan, set the tone for a comeback, while the last four overs produced 42 runs. The skipper remained unbeaten on 99 runs from 63 deliveries.
