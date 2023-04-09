Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan’s Solo Act Helps PBKS Reach Respectable 143 Against SRH

IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan’s Solo Act Helps PBKS Reach Respectable 143 Against SRH

IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan carried the bat for Punjab Kings, remaining unbeaten on 99 runs.
Shuvaditya Bose
IPL
Published:

IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan's resilient knock helped Punjab Kings score 143/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

|

(Photo: BCCI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan's resilient knock helped Punjab Kings score 143/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.</p></div>

Shikhar Dhawan epitomised the ‘leading from the front’ phrase, as he emerged as Punjab Kings’ saviour in match 14 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Facing Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the Kings scored 143/9.

After being asked to bat first by Aiden Markram, Punjab got off to the worst start they could have plausibly imagined, with Prabhsimran Singh, who had looked in sublime touch so far in this competition, losing his wicket to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first ball of the game.

Also ReadThe T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Kolkata Pull Off Miraculous Win Over Gujarat

IPL 2023: Playing his first game of the season, Marco Jansen scalped two crucial wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Making his IPL debut, and replacing the injured Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the side, Matthew Short also had an outing to forget, with Marco Jansen getting the batter of the Australian batter in the very next over.

While Dhawan kept the scoreboard ticking for his side, wickets were falling like nine pins at the other end. Jitesh Sharma also could not offer any resilience, contributing just four runs to his team’s cause before becoming Jansen’s second victim.

Under difficult circumstances, Sam Curran played an invaluable knock for the Kings. He scored a 15-ball 22, building a 41-run fourth-wicket stand with Dhawan, before losing his wicket to Mayank Markande, who was playing his first match for the Sunrisers.

Also ReadIn Photos: Rinku Singh Hammers 5 Last-Over Sixes as KKR Beat GT in IPL 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Dhawan One Man Army For PBKS, as Markande Runs Riots

Curran’s departure triggered a collapse, with the next four overs producing as many wickets. Markande was the pick of the bowlers from Markram’s side, scalping a couple of those four wickets in Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Chahar.

The leg-spinner completed his four-fer by dismantling Nathan Ellis’ stumps in the 15th over, which saw Punjab reeling at 88/9, and staring at an all out before they could even reach the three-figure mark.

Also ReadIPL 2023: Had a Belief I Can Pull It Off, Says Rinku Singh After Gujarat Heist

IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 99 runs from 66 deliveries.

However, Dhawan pulled off a spectacular comeback to get his team to a respectable total. A couple of sixes in the 16th over, bowled by T Natarajan, set the tone for a comeback, while the last four overs produced 42 runs. The skipper remained unbeaten on 99 runs from 63 deliveries.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT