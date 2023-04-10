IPL 2023: The Rinku Singh Story – From Support Cast to Main Lead, via 5 Sixes

"What a start this has been for the champions. They are going to end up playing three, winning three."

The match still had five deliveries left, but commentator Nick Knight had punted all his chips on Gujarat Titans. Rightfully so, perhaps, for all Umesh Yadav could do was to cloth a slower bouncer from Yash Dayal outside the 30-yard circle. With 28 required off the last five deliveries, Kolkata Knight Riders were staring into their second IPL 2023 defeat, facing Gujarat in Ahmedabad, on 9 April.

As Rinku Singh set out his stall for the final assault and lifted a full toss over the ropes off the second delivery, Knight was still confident of the result.

"Extra cover six. You don't see that often. It's not going to be in a winning cause. I'm sure."