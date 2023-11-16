India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: How To Watch Live Streaming in India

The Indian National Football Team is gearing up to face Kuwait in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers AFC Confederations, which will take place soon. According to the latest official details, India vs Kuwait 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers AFC Confederations will be played today, Thursday, 16 November. It is important to note that the match will take place at Kuwait's Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait City. Everyone should watch the match if they want to see who will win it.

India vs Kuwait 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers AFC Confederations will be live-streamed for viewers in India. One should know the match date, time, and other updates if one wishes to watch the live streaming in the country. Sunil Chhetri is ready to lead the Blue Tigers against Kuwait on Thursday. You must know the latest updates.