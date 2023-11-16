India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: How To Watch Live Streaming in India

India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will be live streamed for viewers in India.
(Photo: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)
The Indian National Football Team is gearing up to face Kuwait in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers AFC Confederations, which will take place soon. According to the latest official details, India vs Kuwait 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers AFC Confederations will be played today, Thursday, 16 November. It is important to note that the match will take place at Kuwait's Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait City. Everyone should watch the match if they want to see who will win it.
India vs Kuwait 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers AFC Confederations will be live-streamed for viewers in India. One should know the match date, time, and other updates if one wishes to watch the live streaming in the country. Sunil Chhetri is ready to lead the Blue Tigers against Kuwait on Thursday. You must know the latest updates.
When will India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match take place?
India vs Kuwait 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 16 November 2023. Interested football fans can watch the match today.
When will India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match begin?
According to the official details on the schedule, the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualification match will begin at 10 pm IST. Indian viewers can watch the live streaming from the mentioned time.
Where will India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match be played?
India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will be played at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City.
Where can you watch the live streaming of India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in the country?
You can watch the live streaming of the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match on the FanCode mobile app. Viewers can watch the live streaming of the match on the Sports18 channel in India. One should note the telecast details and watch the match live.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)