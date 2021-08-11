Impatient Lionel Messi Eyes Champions League Glory With PSG

After officially welcoming Lionel Messi to the club, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi not only swatted away questions about Financial Fair Play but also hoped that the broadcast rights’ deals would be better for Ligue 1 in the future.

Messi, meanwhile, made it clear that the UEFA Champions League title, elusive for PSG, was his prime target. “I think we have the team to do it here,” Messi said while addressing his first press conference as a PSG player.

“My goal and my dream is to win the Champions League once more.”

PSG’s best finish in the Champions League was a final defeat against Bayern Munich in 2020.