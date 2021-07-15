Lionel Messi Greets His 100-Year-Old Fan after Copa America Win

The videos went viral on social media after Julian posted on his Instagram handle. The first video was of Hernan responding to Messi with the caption as "We did it! @leomessi I love you. Thank you very much with all heart".



The second video shows the message for Hernan by Messi with the caption as "The greeting from @leomessi to my grandfather, I really still can't believe it. Thanks from my heart".



Messi won the Golden Boot and the Player of the Tournament award at Copa America, his first major international trophy.

The victory at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana Stadium ended Argentina’s 28-year wait for a major trophy, and also ended Brazil’s unbeaten home record that stretched back more than 2,500 days.

Argentina had last tasted success at a major tournament in 1993, when the great Gabriel Batistuta’s brace gave them a 2-1 win over Mexico in the Copa final in Ecuador.