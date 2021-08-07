We Can't Mortgage Future To Keep Messi: Barcelona President Laporta

"We cannot find a way around the current financial fair play rules and it doesn't make any sense to continue [with discussions]. The player also needs some time to assess the offers that he has on the table, and we need to respect that," Laporta said, reports Xinhua.

"It is painful, but we must now go on without Messi. It's very sad, but it is a challenge and we need to address it as such," continued the Barca president.

Laporta assured that Messi wanted to stay at the club and said Barca would organise a testimonial game in his honour at a future date. He also pointed the finger of blame at former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, criticising his predecessor's "terrible" economic mismanagement and explaining the club was on track to make losses of 487 million euros.

He also referred to the agreement announced by La Liga and investment company CVC Capital Partners, which would see CVC have a 10 per cent stake of a joint company that negotiates image rights for La Liga for the next 40 years. Although this agreement would mean 270 million euros for Barca, 40 million of which would be available for wages, Laporta said that Barca -- along with Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao -- was opposed to the agreement.