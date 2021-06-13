Finland’s Win Over Denmark Eclipsed by Eriksen’s Worrying Collapse

A while later, Eriksen was taken off with white sheets on either side and UEFA suspended the match. After news filtered in that Eriksen was stable in hospital and had spoken to his teammates, UEFA announced the match would be restarted, close to 2 hours after the incident, on the request of the players from both sides.

"We have been in contact with him and the players have spoken to Christian," said Peter Moller of the Danish Football Association.

"He is doing well and they are playing the match for Christian," Moller said.

Finland eventually edged out Denmark 1-0, with Joel Pohjanpalo scoring his country’s first goal at a major tournament. Finland, who have never qualified for a World Cup and was playing the European Championship finals for the first time as well.