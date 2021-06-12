Eriksen Stable in Hospital After Collapsing During Finland Game

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen had to be administered CPR on the field of play in their game against Finland in Copenhagen after he collapsed suddenly at the Telia Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Saturday. The game was then suspended for almost two hours due to a ‘medical emergency’, UEFA said before it was restarted.
The Denmark FA said in a statement a little later that Eriksen is awake, stable and is undergoing further tests in hospital.
According to UEFA, the match was being restarted on the request of the players, while the Denmark FA said that the players agreed only after being informed that Eriksen awake and stable.
During the 42nd minute, as the ball went out of play for a Denmark throw-in, 29-year-old Eriksen rushed to receive the ball but he collapsed face-first as the ball hit his knee.
Moments later, teammates Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney rushed to assist him, with Delaney beckoning furiously for medical assistance. Referee Anthony Taylor immediately signalled for urgent medical assistance.
The Danish team formed a ring around him as the medics tried to resuscitate Eriksen. He was carried off to a loud ovation from the 16,000-strong crowd at the stadium.
According to a Reuters photographer, “Eriksen raised his hand as he was carried from the pitch on a stretcher.”
In the latest update, UEFA have confirmed that Denmark vs Finland will restart at 7:30pm BST following the request made by both teams. The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half.
Published: 12 Jun 2021,10:34 PM IST