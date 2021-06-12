Euro 2020: Moore’s Equaliser Rescues Wales Against Switzerland

Gareth Bale and Wales were on the cusp of defeat in their opening game against Switzerland in Baku but were able to snatch a point thanks to Kieffer Moore.
Striker Moore scored a headed equaliser from a rare chance as the surprise 2016 semi-finalists rescued a 1-1 draw at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday.
Moore, who had a first half chance well saved by Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, guided the ball into the net on 74 minutes from a Joe Morrell delivery as he found space left by the static Swiss defence.
Earlier it was the forward Breel Embolo who had put Switzerland ahead when he showed impressive strength to out-muscle defender Connor Roberts from a corner shortly after halftime.
They also had a late goal by Mario Gavranovic correctly ruled out for offside.
Published: 12 Jun 2021,08:39 PM IST