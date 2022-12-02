FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Latest Top Teams Here; Check Updated Tables

The FIFA World Cup 2022 points table is updated here for the readers.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 started with a grand ceremony on 20 November. Football fans across the globe are keeping a track of all the matches that have been played so far. One must also take a look at the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table which is updated after every match. Today, on Friday, 2 December, Group H teams will play against each other. We have all the details about the upcoming match timings and dates for people who want to know.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 points table is updated after the matches were played on Thursday, 1 December. It is important to note that teams of Groups E and F faced each other on Thursday. Football fans are excited to watch their favourite teams play in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. They are eager to check the leading teams.
Here are all the details about the upcoming matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 that viewers must know. The updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table of all groups is also here for the ones who want to check the leading teams.
Today, on Friday, 2 December, South Korea will face Portugal at 8:30 pm, according to the schedule. Both teams belong to Group H and it will be fun to watch who wins the match.
Serbia will play against Switzerland on Saturday, 3 December, at 12:30 am, in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Both teams belong to Group G.
It is important to note that Cameroon will face Brazil at the same time, on Saturday, according to the schedule.
One can watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on the JioCinema app and website. The matches can also be watched on the Sports18 channel.
Here is the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table of all eight groups that you should know:
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|7
|2
|Senegal
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|6
|3
|Ecuador
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|4
|4
|Qatar
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|0
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|2
|7
|7
|2
|USA
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|Iran
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|4
|Wales
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|1
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|6
|2
|Poland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|Mexico
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|4
|Saudi Arabia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goals Difference
|Points
|1
|France
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|2
|Australia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|6
|3
|Tunisia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|Denmark
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Japan
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6
|2
|Spain
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|3
|6
|4
|3
|Germany
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|5
|1
|4
|4
|Costa Rica
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|11
|-8
|3
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Morocco
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|7
|2
|Croatia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|3
|5
|3
|Belgium
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|4
|4
|Canada
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|0
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Brazil
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|2
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Cameroon
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|4
|Serbia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|1
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Portugal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|6
|2
|Ghana
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|3
|3
|South Korea
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|4
|Uruguay
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|1
